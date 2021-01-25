A comparison of the Baryonic Tully-Fisher Relation in MaNGA and IllustrisTNG

We calibrate the Baryonic Tully-Fisher Relation (BTFR) using the Mapping Nearby Galaxies with Apache Point Observatory (MaNGA) and HI follow-up (HI-MaNGA) surveys. We compare this BTFR with a simulated version created from mock observations of galaxies in the cosmological magnetohydrodynamical simulation, IllustrisTNG. The mock observations are used to ensure a fair comparison between the observed galaxies with observational uncertainties and the simulation, and to minimize disagreements caused by different measurement methods.