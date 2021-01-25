Stochastically sampled IMFs: Contributions of the ionized gas on modelling photometry for low mass star clusters and analysis of HST observations of NGC 7793

We analyze five broad band photometry (NUV, U, B, V and I) from young (< 10 Myr) low mass (< 104 Msun) clusters, on the spiral galaxy NGC 7793. Our sample of clusters were obtained with the Hubble Space Telescope. For this analysis we use stochastically-sampled population synthesis models as an input to generate photoionization models. By generating a library of synthetic magnitudes from our photoionization models we investigate: i) the effect that including the gas and dust has on the absolute magnitudes of our models and ii) the impact that an stochastic sampling of the IMF introduces on the calculated photometries. At last, we use this library, and a Bayesian analysis method, to estimate physical properties (such as age and extinction) on our sample of observed low mass clusters.