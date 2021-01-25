Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Searching for Stellar Associations in Gaia DR2

Presentation #150.13 in the session “Star Clusters: Galactic, Extragalactic & Simulated”.

by B. Jennings, S. Schuler, J. Andrews, M. Agueros, and J. Chaname
We present preliminary results of a search for previously unidentified stellar associations in Gaia DR2. We have modified a Python code originally intended to identify wide stellar binaries through a Bayesian formulation, which includes correlated uncertainties in the proper motions and parallaxes, to expand it to larger stellar groups of 10 or more stars. The search volume includes the whole sky within 500 pc, where stellar parallaxes are more discernible. The code has been optimized by testing over several well known stellar associations, including the Pleiades open cluster and the Scorpius-Centaurus Association. Here we discuss the results of our search for new stellar associations within Gaia DR2.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
