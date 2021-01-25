LISA Telescope Technology Development Program

A telescope for the LISA Mission is currently under development with L3Harris in Rochester, New York. The 3-year contract was kicked off March 19, 2020, and includes the design, construction and test of a Structural Thermal Model (STM), and two Engineering Development Units (EDUs). The program has successfully passed a System Requirements Review (SRR) and is proceeding toward a Design Review at the end of January 2021. We will describe requirements, design, and current status of the program