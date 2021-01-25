Searching for Extragalactic Star Formation in the M101 Group

We present deep, narrowband imaging of the nearby spiral galaxy M101 to search for star-forming dwarf galaxies and isolated HII regions in the group environment. Isolated star-forming regions, unassociated with spiral arms, probe star formation at the lowest masses and environmental densities. Such objects may be isolated star-forming events, ongoing evidence of tidal interactions, or may enrich the surrounding IGM. Using the Burrell Schmidt telescope, we target the brightest emission lines of star-forming regions, Hα, Hβ, and [OIII], to detect potential isolated regions. Great care was taken to remove potential source contaminants, such as background high-redshift objects and Galactic M stars, from our source list. For each detected source, we compare the emission line fluxes and equivalent widths, along with structural and photometric properties, to samples of the Local Group dwarfs and star-forming galaxies in the SINGG and 11HUGS samples. We will discuss our findings in the context of star formation in low density environments and evolution of the M101 Group.