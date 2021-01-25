Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Rapid Demise of the Youngest Planetary Nebula, Hen3-1357 (“Easy Come, Easy Go”)

Presentation #153.13 in the session “Molecular Clouds, HII Regions, Interstellar Medium”.

by B. Balick, M. Guerrero, and G. Ramos-Larios
Published onJan 11, 2021
The Rapid Demise of the Youngest Planetary Nebula, Hen3-1357 (“Easy Come, Easy Go”)

The Stingray Nebula, aka Hen3-1357, appeared for the first time in 1990 when bright nebular lines and radio emission that had not been observed before were unexpectedly discovered (Parthasarathy et al. 1993). In the ensuing years the nebula faded precipitously. We report changes in shape and large decreases in its nebular emission-line fluxes based on well-calibrated images obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1996 and 2016. Hen3-1357 is now a “recombination nebula”.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with