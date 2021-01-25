Latest Results from EHT Observations of M87

In 2019, using Very Long Baseline Interferometry at 1.3mm wavelength, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration published the first images of a black hole. These images revealed the “shadow” cast by the nuclear black hole in the M87 galaxy, and they provide a pathway to link galactic-scale structures directly to the environment and dynamics of their central black holes. I will discuss recent EHT results, including longer duration monitoring of M87 and studies of blazars. I will also describe the emerging capabilities of the EHT to study relativistic dynamics of accretion flows, to elucidate the role of magnetic fields in jet launching, and to enable precision tests of General Relativity.