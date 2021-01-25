Young Radio Galaxies at High Redshifts

The number of known high-redshift radio sources has increased significantly during the past several years. Because they are powered by very massive black holes (> 109 M sun ) and require high accretion rates, they provide evidence for a relatively fast black hole growth in the early Universe. However, the significance of radio phenomena (i.e., jets and lobes) produced by growing black holes on evolution of galaxies and clusters of galaxies remains an open issue in our understanding of the evolution of such structures in general, and especially at high redshifts. I present our recent Chandra X-ray studies of young radio galaxies across a broad redshift range, discussing their properties in relation to the radio source evolution and their potential contribution to the feedback.