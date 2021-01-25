Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

WR 140, a Colliding Wind Laboratory: The X-ray History

Presentation #204.06 in the session “Massive Stars in Colliding Wind Binaries”.

by M. Corcoran, A. Pollock, K. Hamaguchi, C. Russell, P. Williams, A. Moffat, G. Weigelt, V. Shenavrin, N. Richardson, K. Gendreau, Z. Arzoumanian, I. Stevens, D. Espinoza, S. Drake, and T. Gull
Published onJan 11, 2021
WR 140, a Colliding Wind Laboratory: The X-ray History

WR140 is a long-period, highly eccentric massive colliding wind binary system with well-determined orbital and stellar parameters. Periodically-varying X-ray emission is primarily generated in the hot shocked gas produced by the collision of the winds of the WC7pd + O5.5fc star components in the space between the two stars. We have obtained time-resolved broad-band X-ray spectrometry using the RXTE, Swift and NICER X-ray observatories through 3 orbital cycles, including two consecutive periastron passages. We discuss the X-ray variations in the context of the colliding wind model, and we consider the implications of the X-ray data for our understanding of the shocked plasma and its relation to the orbital parameters and other multi-wavelength observations .

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with