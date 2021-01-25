Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Morphology and Kinematics of SDSS J0849+1114

Presentation #209.03 in the session “AGN and Quasars 2”.

by K. Barboza, A. Petric, S. Satyapal, R. Pfeifle, and G. Canalizo
Cosmological simulations indicate 16% of observed mergers should be triple AGN mergers, however, only a few have been detected and confirmed. Here we present a spatially resolved spectroscopy of a triple AGN merger, SDSS J0849+1114, with the Spectrometre Imageur a Transformee de Fourier pour l'Etude en Long et en Large de raies d'Emission (SITELLE) instrument at the Canada France Hawaii Telescope (CFHT). We use these observations together with ancillary MIR and FIR observations to determine the ionized gas kinematics, star-formation rates, and dust properties. These measurements may help reveal how the gas reservoir is consumed, the impact of the merger on the intergalactic medium, and the scarcity of the known three-AGN system.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
