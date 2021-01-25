XMM-SERVS: A Sensitive XMM-Newton Survey of the LSST Deep-Drilling Fields

Cosmic X-ray surveys over the past two decades have played a critical role in transforming our understanding of growing supermassive black holes (SMBHs) in the distant universe. I will describe one key program now advancing this effort, the 12 deg2 XMM-SERVS survey, which is covering three legacy sky regions at 50 ks depth: the SERVS areas of CDF-S, XMM-LSS, and ELAIS-S1. These regions have first-rate multiwavelength coverage already and are LSST/DES deep-drilling fields, MOONS/PFS massive spectroscopy fields, prime TolTEC/ALMA fields, and multi-object reverberation mapping fields. When the survey and the follow-up of its 11,000 X-ray sources are complete, XMM-SERVS should dramatically advance studies of SMBH growth across the full range of cosmic environments, links between SMBH accretion and host-galaxy properties, groups/clusters at z = 0.1-2, protoclusters, and other topics. I will also briefly describe a few prospects for advancing the XMM-Newton surveys field with aggressive new projects.