Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Increasing the visibility of NASA astrophysics software through the ASCL

Presentation #211.09 in the session “Computational Astronomy”.

by P. J. Teuben and A. Allen
We describe how the Astrophysics Source Code Library (ASCL) has increased the visibility of NASA software, why this is important. Finding NASA’s research software (e.g. code.nasa.gov and software.nasa.gov) used to result in zero matches in ADS. We modified ASCL to incorporate new keywords, allowing all ASCL entries in ADS to also utilize these. We also highlight a new ASCL API (see poster by Mavuram et al.) which can achieve similar results. Our approach can also serve as a model how other entities could increase their visibility in their software repositories.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
