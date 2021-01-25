Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Evolution of Disk Winds from a Combined Study of Optical and Infrared Forbidden Lines

Presentation #213.01 in the session “Extrasolar Planets: Formation of Planets and Protoplanetary Disks 1”.

by I. Pascucci
MHD and photoevaporative disk winds are thought to contribute to the evolution and dispersal of planet-forming disks. I will present high-resolution (R>=30,000) optical and infrared spectra covering the [OI] line at 6300 angstrom and the [NeII] at 12.81 micron from a sample of disks in different evolutionary stages. I will discuss an evolutionary scenario that can explain this combined dataset and its implications for current models of disk evolution and dispersal.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
