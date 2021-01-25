The Evolution of Disk Winds from a Combined Study of Optical and Infrared Forbidden Lines

MHD and photoevaporative disk winds are thought to contribute to the evolution and dispersal of planet-forming disks. I will present high-resolution (R>=30,000) optical and infrared spectra covering the [OI] line at 6300 angstrom and the [NeII] at 12.81 micron from a sample of disks in different evolutionary stages. I will discuss an evolutionary scenario that can explain this combined dataset and its implications for current models of disk evolution and dispersal.