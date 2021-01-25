The Occurrence of Hot Jupiters in the Metal-Poor Regime Revisited by TESS

We present an improved estimate of the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters (HJs) orbiting metal-poor dwarfs with (−2.0 ≤ [Fe/H] ≤ 0.0) by searching 11,125 halo stars observed with TESS for transiting planets. Using our own planet detection pipeline and conducting transit injection, we empirically measure the search completeness of our pipeline. We evaluated the sensitivity of our detection pipeline by injecting 200 transit signals into the light curves of each target star. Within our sample, none of the stars exhibit transits consistent with the presence of HJs. We found the resulting frequency of HJs orbiting metal-poor dwarfs with (−2.0 ≤ [Fe/H] ≤ 0.0) and a period ≤ 12 days to be f p < 0.32% at the 1σ confidence level . We examine the implications of this null result in the context of the observed correlation between the rate of occurrence of HJs and the metallicity of their stellar hosts.