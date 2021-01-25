Evidence for both gas infall and starvation by extending the fundamental metallicity relation beyond the BPT star-forming sequence

The fundamental metallicity relation (FMR) is a well-known relation between the star-formation rate, metallicity and stellar mass, and has been studied so far for the star-forming galaxies. In this contribution, we extend the FMR to galaxies beyond the star-forming (SF) sequence on the classical emission line diagnostic BPT diagrams. The extension to the BPT-non-SF galaxies has been made possible because of a recent work by Kumari+2019 which derived the first-ever metallicity calibrations for the BPT-non-SF galaxies. We use metallicity calibrations for both BPT-SF and BPT-non-SF galaxies from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey to study the FMR. The study shows evidence of starvation and gas infall, along with rejuvenation, chemical enrichment and outflows dominating at different evolutionary stages of galaxies.