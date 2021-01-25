Single Pulse Polarimetry of the Crab Pulsar

The Crab pulsar is a source of anomalous single pulse emission known as radio giant pulses. Such pulses are known for their very short widths and very high brightness temperatures, which indicates a coherent emission process. Polarimetry studies can give crucial information about potential emission regions in the magnetosphere of the pulsar.

In the present work we show new preliminary results of a high time resolution polarimetry study of the Crab pulsar resulting from phased-array mode observations from 2 to 6 GHz carried out with the upgraded Very Large Array. In that mode the Very Large provides unprecedented sensitivity for the detection of single pulses.

We show the linear and circular polarization of single pulses from different emission components, examine the frequency evolution of the position angle and discuss why the characteristics of this particular pulsar cannot be easily explained with currently existing theoretical models.