In Search of Galactic Center and Bulge Millisecond Pulsars from Steep-Spectrum, Compact Radio Sources

A leading candidate for the Fermi Galactic Center (GC) GeV Excess is a population of thousands of as yet undetected millisecond pulsars (MSPs). We have been searching for GC and Bulge MSPs with our: 1) high sensitivity, wide-field radio observations of the GC covering 5 square degrees and, 2) 1.4 GHz VLA targeted observations of Fermi unassociated Bulge candidates. We initiated our GC search at a low frequency of ~320 MHz in order to take advantage of the very steep spectra typical of MSPs. Follow-up 6 GHz observations of our steepest spectra, compact sources resulted in a number of candidate pulsars. No pulsations were detected towards 22 GC and Bulge candidates with the GBT at GHz frequencies, and, for our best candidate, pulsations from it likely would have been detected if it were up to 8 kpc (normal pulsar) or 4.5 kpc (millisecond pulsar) distant. We have detected polarized emission from at least one candidate with the GMRT, consistent with a pulsar identification. We continue to tighten the accuracy of our continuum spectra, including with data from VLITE, the 350 MHz commensal system on the VLA. Other avenues to chase down these extremely elusive targets are being pursued, and we will provide an update on our progress during our talk.