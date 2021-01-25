Detecting new pulsars and RRATs with CHIME/FRB

Transient sources, such as intermittent pulsars and rotating radio transients (RRATs), as well as pulsars with high nulling fractions can be difficult to detect in pulsar surveys due to their inconsistent emission. One way they can be detected is by using single pulses, as in fast radio burst (FRB) searches. We present properties of seven new intermittent sources (four RRAT-like sources and three pulsars) detected via single pulses by CHIME/FRB. The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) is a transit telescope consisting of four 80 m x 100 m cylinders, observing the entire northern sky each day at frequencies from 400-800 MHz. Though initially designed as a cosmology experiment, CHIME’s daily full-sky observations are ideal for detecting radio transients (using CHIME/FRB) and long-term monitoring of pulsars (using CHIME/Pulsar). These sources were initially detected as single pulses by CHIME/FRB then followed-up with filterbank and fold-mode data collected with CHIME/Pulsar.