Radio and X-ray study of Swift J1818.0-1607

Swift J1818.0-1607 is a recently discovered radio magnetar. It has a spin period of 1.36 second and magnetic field of ~1014 Gauss. With an average estimated age of about 500 years, it is one of youngest known magnetars. Its properties, such as flux density, spectral index, and pulse profiles vary on the time scale of a few seconds to months. We have observed this source during multiple epochs at both radio and X-ray using the Deep space network and the NICER telescope, respectively. In this talk, I will discuss how this source has evolved over a span of about six months since its discovery, and the implication of our simultaneous radio and X-ray observations. In addition, I will also talk about the nature of the multiple X-ray bursts observed from this source.