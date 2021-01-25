Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Roman Mass Measurement method confirms masses of first 2 Microlensing exoplanets

Presentation #218.02 in the session “Exoplanet Populations: Masses and Microlensing”.

by A. Bhattacharya
Roman Galactic Exoplanet Mass measurement method confirms 2 of the smallest separation mass measurements done to date, OGLE-2003-BLG-235 and OGLE-2005-BLG-071. I will describe the color dependent centroid shift method and our results that confirm the method using Keck Key Strategic Mission Support program supporting microlensing exoplanet mass measurements. This will be the primary mass measurement method to be used in Roman Galactic exoplanet survey to measure masses of 700+ wide orbit low mass exoplanets and complete the exoplanet census along with Kepler.

