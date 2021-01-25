The OMEGA project: Detection of planets and black holes in the entire Milky Way

The microlensing method is capable of detecting distant and/or faint objects, covering a large range of mass, from rogue planets to stellar remnants lenses. New generation of wide-field photometric surveys unlock the detection of microlensing events in the entire Milky Way. However, their cadence are too low to allow a sufficient characterization of the lens system. I will present the methods and observations we currently use for the follow-up of these events, as well as recent results.