Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The OMEGA project: Detection of planets and black holes in the entire Milky Way

Presentation #218.07 in the session “Exoplanet Populations: Masses and Microlensing”.

by E. Bachelet and R. Street
The microlensing method is capable of detecting distant and/or faint objects, covering a large range of mass, from rogue planets to stellar remnants lenses. New generation of wide-field photometric surveys unlock the detection of microlensing events in the entire Milky Way. However, their cadence are too low to allow a sufficient characterization of the lens system. I will present the methods and observations we currently use for the follow-up of these events, as well as recent results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
