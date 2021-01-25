The Roman Galactic Exoplanet Survey: Prospects for Constraining the Frequency of Earth-Analogs

The frequency of Earth-like planets in the habitable zone of Sun-like stars (η Earth ) is a fundamental input in estimating the occurrence rate of life resembling that on Earth, and therefore an important parameter for designing future direct imaging missions. η Earth is currently best estimated by the Kepler transit survey, but Earth-analog systems with long periods and shallow transits are on the edge of the survey’s sensitivity. The Roman Galactic Exoplanet Survey will be able to detect Earth-analog systems through microlensing, but similarly they will be on the boundary of its sensitivity due to low-mass ratios and small projected separations. We perform simulations of the Roman Galactic Exoplanet Survey to estimate its sensitivity to these systems. Roman’s ability to estimate η Earth will hinge on the extrapolation from systems with larger mass-ratios and wider projected separations. Finally, we consider the possibility of improving the fidelity of estimates of η Earth by interpolating between the results from Roman and Kepler by adopting a mass-radius relation for Earth-like planets.