Moving Toward Integrated NOIRLab Data Services

Two potentially paradigm-shifting trends are taking place in astronomical research. The first is the move towards the use of surveys, large datasets and catalogs that enable a wide range of topics to be studied. The second is the recognition that the astronomical and astrophysical community of researchers must become more inclusive in order to realize the best scientific innovation and productivity. The NSF’s National Optical and Infrared Research Laboratory has been established to maximize support for both these trends through data services. I will discuss how the Community Science and Data Center (CSDC) at NOIRLab is well positioned to be a foundation for these efforts into the 2020s and beyond.