Time-domain analysis with the ANTARES event broker

With the avalanche of alerts delivered by Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) and Rubin observatory, it is not possible to manually inspect each alert. Instead, we will rely on brokers to automatically select intriguing alerts that warrant follow-up in a timely manner. Here we present ANTARES, a time-domain broker that is currently digesting and broadcasting ZTF alerts in real time that incorporates user-defined filters to hunt for the rarest of the rare events in the time-domain. In this talk, we will provide an overview of the ANTARES system, how users can use the Data Lab science platform to develop their own filters to identify intriguing transient sources, to connect to the streams of alerts broadcasted by ANTARES, and to explore the ANTARES alert database for long-term variables.