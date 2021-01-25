Connecting catalogs to image pixels with the Astro Data Archive

Science with imaging surveys starts with the pixels, and thus critically depends on robust archival services to deliver those image pixels where they need to go. The Astro Data Archive is NOIRLab’s new platform for storing and serving petabytes of pixel data to a variety of users. It transports, regularizes, validates, and ingests the observations from all telescopes at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory and Kitt Peak National Observatory, including science observations and calibrations from 18 different instruments across multiple telescopes. It serves raw pixel data to several automated processing pipelines, and ingests the reduced data products back to the Archive. It delivers these processed data to PIs, archival users, and survey teams, who in turn run measurement pipelines from which survey catalogs are derived. In this talk, I will present how the Astro Data Archive enables users to quickly search the millions of files in its petascale volume, including by constraints on any header keyword. Example uses of these searches include retrieving sections of full frame images for comparison with catalog objects and generation of coverage maps for survey footprints, both of which are often important for getting science out of massive catalogs.