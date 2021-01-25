Science with the Dark Energy Survey at NSF’s NOIRLab

The Dark Energy Survey is a six-year optical/near-infrared survey of the southern Galactic cap using the Dark Energy Camera on the 4m Blanco Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. DES was designed to probe the nature of dark energy by mapping hundreds of millions of galaxies, detecting thousands of supernovae, and searching for patterns of cosmic structure. The second DES data release, DES DR2, consists of deep coadded imaging of >5000 sq. deg. and >600 million cataloged astronomical sources reaching a coadded depth of >24 mag. These data have already led to revolutionary advances in studies of the outer solar system, the Milky Way galaxy, and the structure and evolution of the Universe. I will provide a snapshot of some of the science that can be done with the DES through the NOIRLab Data Lab interface.