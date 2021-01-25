Dine (Navajo) Perspectives of Time and Place: Living With the Sun and Winter Night Skies

We will be discussing Dine perspectives of place-based knowing which will include a focus on the significance of four directions, as they are described through the Dine language, in relationship to the Sun. These directions are important for multiple uses in the Dine universe, including the Dine home, hogan, and the observation of the winter constellations featuring a heliacal rise as seen in the Thunderbird constellation. Ii'ni, the Thunderbird features a huge feather which stretches across time and space including the three months of winter, December, January and February. The stars are identified through the helical (Sun) rise. Another interesting fact is that the Milky Way can be observed circling the horizon during the month of January, in the land of the Dine.