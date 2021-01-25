Recent Partnerships through the A Hua He Inoa Program in Hawai'i

In this session, we will discuss ʻImiloa’s A Hua He Inoa nomenclature project that is doing ground-breaking work in establishing Hawai'i as the first place in the world to weave traditional indigenous practices into the official naming of astronomical discoveries made in Hawai’i. Through this program, ʻImiloa brings various stakeholders together in an effort to foster deeper understanding and appreciation for Hawaiian and scientific knowledge as it relates to the origins of the universe. ʻImiloa was designed to integrate a Hawaiian worldview and modern scientific inquiry through a holistic approach that starts from the context of place, culture, and language. On this foundation, ʻImiloa embraces multiple “ways of knowing” in the belief that inclusion and diversity strengthens our understanding of the world and our relationships therein.