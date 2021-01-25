Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Obscuration and Orientation Effects in Chandra-Observed, Medium Redshift 3CRR Sources

Presentation #226.05 in the session “AGN 1”.

by J. Kuraszkiewicz, B. Wilkes, A. Atanas, J. Buchner, J. McDowell, S. Willner, M. Ashby, M. Azadi, P. Barthel, M. Haas, D. Worrall, M. Birkinshaw, R. Antonucci, R. Chini, G. Fazio, C. Lawrence, and P. Ogle
Published onJan 11, 2021
Obscuration and Orientation Effects in Chandra-Observed, Medium Redshift 3CRR Sources

Low-frequency radio selection finds active galactic nuclei regardless of the amount of obscuration. A complete, 178 MHz-selected (and so obscuration-unbiased) sample of medium redshift (0.5 < z< 1) 3CRR sources now has Chandra X-ray observations. The sample includes quasars and narrow-line radio galaxies (NLRGs) matched in radio luminosities, and the radio core fraction provides an estimate of orientation. The quasars are X-ray bright and soft and are viewed face-on. The NLRGs are mainly X-ray faint, harder, and viewed edge-on. These results confirm orientation-dependent obscuration as in Unification models, but an additional parameter, a range of L/LEdd ratios, is needed to explain the large range of column densities observed for NLRGs with intermediate viewing angles. The overall fraction of Compton-thick sources is 22%, similar to that found by Wilkes et al. (2013) for the 1 < z < 2 3CRR sample. However, the medium-z sample has a higher fraction of NLRGs that are Compton-thin (45% vs. 29%), implying a larger covering factor of obscuring, Compton-thin material at intermediate viewing angles or a “puffed-up” torus atmosphere. We interpret this as being due to the broader range of L/LEdd ratios (extending to lower values) in the medium-z sample. In the high-z sample, the narrow range (and high values) of L/LEdd allowed orientation to dominate the observed X-ray properties of the sample. A few sources have inconsistent optical and X-ray Type1/Type2 classifications. These have intermediate viewing angles, where L/LEdd determines the nature of the obscurer: accretion disk wind (high L/LEdd) or atmosphere of the dusty torus (low L/LEdd) and thus the optical vs. X-ray type.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with