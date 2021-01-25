Anisotropies in the Local Velocity Field of the Galactic disk and the Local Dark Matter density

The local dark matter density encodes valuable information about the local shape of the Milky Way’s dark matter halo near the plane, providing constraints on galaxy formation models, the merger history of the Galaxy and even alternative gravity theories. We present an ongoing exploration of the vertical and radial kinematics of stars in the solar vicinity as tracers of the relative contributions of baryons and dark matter to the overall surface mass density of the disk. This work exploits the latest astrometric solution from the Gaia mission together with stellar abundances from the APOGEE survey, which is key to labeling the different population structures in the Milky Way