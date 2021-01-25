Global Non-ideal MHD Simulations of Protoplanetary Disks with Irradiation, Thermochemistry, and Synthetic Observations

Outflows and winds driven by magnetic fields play an important role in the evolution of protoplanetary disks via the removal of angular momentum and mass. In the context of star and planet formation, it is therefore important to understand how these outflows and winds function under realistic physical conditions. In this contribution, I will present our axisymmetric non-ideal magnetohydrodynamic models of outflows that now include radiative transfer and simplified thermochemistry. The models launch magneto-centrifugal outflows which are moderated by thermochemical effects. For example, we find that irradiation and thermochemical heating are more important than non-ideal magnetic dissipation effects.

We also post-process our simulations with chemical modelling and non-LTE radiative transfer to search for diagnostic spectral lines that can observationally distinguish between disks with magnetic winds versus those with purely photoevaporative outflows. In particular, we find that spectral line profiles and velocity asymmetries in first moment maps of certain molecular lines could be used to identify outflows from disks, and to distinguish between magnetic and photoevaporative launching mechanisms.