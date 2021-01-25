Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Weak Turbulence in Protoplanetary Disks as Revealed by ALMA

Presentation #229.04 in the session “Circumstellar Disks 2”.

by K. Flaherty, A. Hughes, J. Simon, C. Qi, X. Bai, S. Andrews, D. Wilner, and A. Kospal
Published onJan 11, 2021
Weak Turbulence in Protoplanetary Disks as Revealed by ALMA

Turbulence within planet-forming disks plays a crucial role in the formation and evolution of planets, through its influence on processes ranging from the collisional velocity of small dust grains to the ability of gas-giant planets to open gaps in the disk. Despite this importance, few direct observational constraints on its strength exist. I will report on our ongoing efforts to constrain turbulence using ALMA observations of CO emission from planet-forming disks. I will discuss recent additions to our collection of targets with upper limits (V4046 Sgr, MWC 480, IM Lup, HD 169142), as well as the prospect of constraining the physical mechanism driving turbulence based on our detection around DM Tau.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with