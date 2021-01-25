A Search for Technosignatures Around 31 Sun-like Stars with the Green Bank Telescope at 1.15-1.73 GHz

We conducted a search for technosignatures in April of 2018 and 2019 with the L-band receiver (1.15 - 1.73 GHz) of the 100 m diameter Green Bank Telescope. These observations focused on regions surrounding 31 Sun-like stars near the plane of the Galaxy. Our search strategy has certain advantages compared to the Breakthrough Listen search of Price et al. (2020) in terms of sensitivity (up to 25 times better), frequency drift rate coverage (2 times larger), and signal detection count per unit bandwidth per unit integration time (~300 times larger). We present the results of our search for narrowband signals in this data set as well as a preliminary signal injection and recovery analysis to test the performance of our pipeline. We found that our pipeline recovers 93% of the injected signals over the usable frequency range of the receiver and 98% if we exclude regions with dense RFI. In this analysis, 99.73% of the recovered signals were correctly classified as technosignature candidates. Our improved data processing pipeline classified over 99.84% of the ~26 million signals detected in our data as RFI. Of the remaining candidates, 4539 were detected outside of known RFI frequency regions. The remaining candidates were visually inspected and verified to be of anthropogenic nature.