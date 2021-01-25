Determining Energy Resolution From Inorganic Sources

The development of the University of the Virgin Islands own CubeSat (UVI-GREAT) continues to make great progress. In the near future this 3U CubeSat will be able to aid in the detection and localization of short duration Gamma-ray Bursts. On the journey to the completion of this project my task was to focus on the energy resolution of various inorganic sources. One of the well-known sources that I started with is Cesium-137. To begin my task, I created an algorithm that located the maximum values from data recorded by an oscilloscope. Once this was perfected, I created a histogram of those maximum values, (representing peaks in the data) and fitted this histogram with a Gaussian curve. The next steps in finding the energy resolution would be to determine the Full Width at Half the Maximum (FWHM) of the curve center at the histogram peak(s). This process can then be replicated and the result of each should lead to the specific gamma radioactive energy for the source used in the experiment.