Return of the Sequels: Second Data Releases of the SMASH and NOAO Source Catalogs

I will describe the recent public releases of the SMASH DR2 and NSC DR2 catalogs. The Survey of the MAgellanic Stellar History (SMASH; Nidever et al. 2017) is the deepest (to 24th mag in ugriz) and most extensive photometric optical survey of the Magellanic Clouds to date. The second data release includes all 197 SMASH fields covering ~480 square degrees and contains ~4 billion measurements of 360 million unique objects (Nidever et al. 2020b). The data have already been used to study the stellar structure of the Clouds and ongoing work includes star formation histories, star cluster searches, photometric metallicity and reddening maps.

The second release of the NOAO Source Catalog (NSC, Nidever et al. 2018) contains 64 billion measurements of 3.9 billion objects covering 82% of the sky and catalogs the largest number of astronomical objects to date (Nidever et al. 2020c, in prep.). The catalog is based on 412,116 public images from CTIO-4m+DECam, the KPNO-4m+Mosaic3 and the Bok-2.3m+90Prime. NSC DR2 enables a host of interesting science cases. The vast amount of temporal information can be harnessed to study solar system object (including NEOs), variable stars such as RR Lyrae, nearby high proper motion stars, and variable Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) and quasars.

Both datasets are made publicly available through the NSF’s NOIRLab Astro Data Lab service (https://datalab.noao.edu/).