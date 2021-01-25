Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Optimizing the Interplay of Systematic Effects and Observing Strategy in CMB Space Missions

Presentation #235.07 in the session “Galaxies”.

by G. Puglisi, R. T. Keskitalo, T. S. Kisner, J. D. Borrill, and A. Zonca
Published onJan 11, 2021
Optimizing the Interplay of Systematic Effects and Observing Strategy in CMB Space Missions

CMB space missions are uniquely capable of probing the very largest angular scales for the primordial B-mode reionization bump which is the signal least susceptible to contamination from lensing. A critical piece of this framework will necessarily be the ability of generating synthetic mission datasets of sufficient realism, both in their complexity and their size, to be truly representative of the dataset that would be gathered by a given mission conguration. In this talk, we aim at outlining the studies that will be performed under the support of an APRA grant. We firstly focus on showing preliminary results of simulations encoding systematic effects injected with the Time-Ordered Astrophysics Scalable Tools (TOAST) package, such as frequency bandpass mismatch, calibration errors, gain fluctuations, optical beam and Half-Wave plate imperfections. On a second stage, we will focus on developing efficient mitigation algorithms by constructing, fitting and subtracting appropriate time-domain templates. Finally, while the degree of any systematic effect will primarily depend on the instrument properties, the effectiveness of the mitigation strategies will mostly depend on the observing strategy. We, thus, aim at optimizing the survey with respect to these mitigations before attempting to quantify the systematics residuals and place requirements on instrument performance.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with