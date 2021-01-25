A Fast Radio Burst Associated with a Galactic Magnetar

Since their discovery in 2007, much effort has been put into determining the progenitors of fast radio bursts (FRBs). The durations and energetics of FRBs imply a compact, highly magnetized progenitor, making magnetars a popular progenitor candidate. In this talk, I will present the discovery of a fast radio burst with a fluence of 1.5 Mega-Jansky ms with the Survey for Transient Radio Astronomical Emission 2 (STARE2) that is associated with the Galactic magnetar SGR J1935+2154. Based off this detection, the extragalactic population of FRBs, and the demographics of FRB hosts, FRBs can be explained by a population of extragalactic magnetars born through similar channels as the magnetars in the Milky Way.