A Fast Radio Burst Associated with a Galactic Magnetar

Presentation #236.05D in the session “Fast Radio Bursts”.
Since their discovery in 2007, much effort has been put into determining the progenitors of fast radio bursts (FRBs). The durations and energetics of FRBs imply a compact, highly magnetized progenitor, making magnetars a popular progenitor candidate. In this talk, I will present the discovery of a fast radio burst with a fluence of 1.5 Mega-Jansky ms with the Survey for Transient Radio Astronomical Emission 2 (STARE2) that is associated with the Galactic magnetar SGR J1935+2154. Based off this detection, the extragalactic population of FRBs, and the demographics of FRB hosts, FRBs can be explained by a population of extragalactic magnetars born through similar channels as the magnetars in the Milky Way.