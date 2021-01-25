Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Stellar Properties of Galaxies in the Cosmic Dawn: What can we learn before JWST?

Presentation #240.05D in the session “Galaxies During Reionization or Just After”.

by V. Strait
Constraints on physical properties of galaxies in the redshift range z ~ 6-10 are key for a full understanding of the process of reionization and early galaxy evolution, including the onset of star formation. As rest-frame optical wavelengths fall into the near infrared at these redshifts, Spitzer/IRAC fluxes become essential to constrain these properties. I will present results on the basic stellar properties (star formation rates, stellar masses, and ages) of a previously unknown z ~ 8 multiply imaged system behind HFF cluster A370 and the highlights from my study of ~200 z ~ 6-10 galaxy candidates from the Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey (RELICS) and companion Spitzer-RELICS surveys using photometric redshift fitting using HST and Spitzer fluxes. I will also discuss our spectroscopic follow-up program with Keck, as well as why these objects are perfect laboratories for JWST to study in great detail the physical properties of galaxies in the early universe.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
