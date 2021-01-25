The optomechanical design of the Quad-camera Wavefront-sensing Six-channel Speckle Interferometer (QWSSI)

The Quad-camera Wavefront-sensing Six-channel Speckle Interferometer (QWSSI) is a new speckle imaging instrument operational on the 4.3-m Lowell Discovery Telescope. QWSSI is built to efficiently make use of collected photons and detector real estate. The instrument images on a single EMCCD at four wavelengths in the optical (577, 658, 808, and 880nm) with 40nm bandpasses. Longward of 1um, two imaging wavelengths in the near-infrared are collected at 1150 and 1570nm on two InGaAs cameras. All remaining non-imaging visible light is sent into a wavefront EMCCD. With simultaneous wavefront sensing, QWSSI characterizes atmospheric aberrations in the wavefront for each speckle frame. This results in additional data that can be utilized during post-processing, enabling advanced techniques such as Multi-Frame Blind Deconvolution. The design philosophy was optimized for an inexpensive, rapid build; virtually all parts were commercial-off-the-shelf, and custom parts were 3D printed. QWSSI’s unique build and capabilities represent a new frontier in civilian high-resolution speckle imaging.