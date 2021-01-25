Coaque an Astronomical Icon in the Middle of the World

Coaque, a fishermen village in north coast of Ecuador where the Equator first meets the South American land, it is an iconic place where astronomy and archaeology converge and can show the geodesic and astronomical history of Ecuador. 16th Century ethnohistorical data is rich on descriptions about the abundance of wealth and land fertility within Equinoctial zones. This awoke the curiosity of Europeans of the geodesic position. Two centuries past until La Condamine and Bouguer of the French-Hispanic Geodesic Mission, first measured the zero degrees latitude at Punta Palmar, just south of Coaque. In this study, we present the transit of emblematic stars of the equinoctial sky and we emphasize in the detectability of high energy galactic sources as the Crab in the TeV range. Due to the geography of Ecuador, we determine the fluence of secondary particles of the Crab pulsar at ground level from altitudes from 4000 m.a.s.l. to sea level taking into account the influence of the South Atlantic Anomaly in the production on extensive air showers from gamma and cosmic rays. This study aims to contribute to the astronomical studies for the creation of the astronomical and archaeological museum in the coast of Ecuador.