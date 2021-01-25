Ten Historic (Non-academic) US Observatories and Their Likelihood of Preservation

The USA is rich in optical observatories of historical significance. A partial list is included here. With one exception, each of these remains a working observatory, with a primary instrument greater than 20 inches in aperture. Academic observatories (colleges, universities) deserve their own list, which I will compile on a later occasion.

I visited each of the private and government observatories below. My assessment of preservation likelihood is based upon inspection, legal ownership, and level of recognition. (City name = that closest to observatory.)