Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Atmospheric characterization of TESS planet HD219666b

Presentation #302.07 in the session “Atmospheric Characterization of TESS Exoplanets”.

by G. Fu
Published onJan 11, 2021
TESS has been highly productive in detecting new exoplanets since launch and HD219666b was the first hot Neptune discovered by TESS in sector 1. The high equilibrium temperature (~1000K) and bright host star (V=9.81) make it a great target for follow up atmospheric characterization with HST and JWST. Here we present our preliminary transmission spectra of HD219666b using HST with WFC3 G141 and G102 grisms.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with