The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) will provide multi-object spectroscopy of tens of millions galaxies and quasars over the next 5 years. Thus, DESI will measure the effect of dark energy on the expansion of the universe. DESI has been successfully installed on the Mayall 4-meter telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona and is now undergoing its final stages of preparation before entering regular operations for the full survey. This talk will go over the successes and challenges of the extensive process of DESI commissioning leading up to the imminent phase Survey Validation.