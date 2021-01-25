Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The DESI Bright Galaxy Survey: from target selection to preliminary clustering

Presentation #303.03 in the session “Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI): On Sky”.

by P. Zarrouk
Published onJan 11, 2021
The DESI Bright Galaxy Survey: from target selection to preliminary clustering

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) will measure redshifts for 20 millions of high redshift (z > 0.5) galaxies and quasars under dark time conditions using a 5000-fibre spectrograph on the 4-meter Mayall Telescope in the US. However, under lunar conditions that are too bright for good observations of these faint objects, DESI will observe a complete magnitude-limited survey of lower redshift galaxies (z < 0.5 with a mediant z~0.2) called the Bright Galaxy Survey (BGS). The BGS will be 1) two magnitudes fainter than the limit of SDSS, 2) the densest galaxy sample to z~0.45 with an order of magnitude larger than SDSS-I and II and at z=0.3 ten times denser than the SDSS-III BOSS LOWZ galaxy sample. In this talk, I will present the target selection, catalogue and clustering properties of the DESI BGS targets from the final release of the Legacy Imaging Surveys. Then, I will mention examples of the science studies we plan to conduct with the BGS, from cosmological constraints to galaxy properties and their connection with the cosmic web.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with