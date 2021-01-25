Preliminary Spectroscopic Performance of the DESI Data Pipeline

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) is a highly multiplexed instrument that acquires 5000 spectra simultaneously and will obtain 50 million redshifts over the course of its five year survey. Processing such a large dataset is a computational challenge that is further complicated by the ambitious multi-probe survey strategy that requires optimized processing of multiple target classes. Here I will discuss the automated spectroscopic data processing pipeline and present preliminary spectra for the bright galaxy, luminous red galaxy, emission line galaxy, and quasar samples spanning redshifts from 0 < z < 4. I will then show preliminary results of redshift efficiency based on the current version of the pipeline using data acquired during the commissioning of DESI in the spring of 2020. Finally, I will outline the implications of the results for the goals of the five year survey before finishing with a discussion of additional tests and improvements that will be performed during Survey Validation.