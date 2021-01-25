Magnetic Field Configurations in Dynamic Radio Galaxy Environments

We present a set of 3D magnetohydrodynamic simulations of radio galaxy jets and their interactions with a shock wave, creating vortex rings and tailed radio sources. In particular, we examine the effects that various magnetic field configurations in the medium have on the evolution of the morphology of the jets and lobe material. We also advect with the fluid a passive population of relativistic electrons that are evolved in momentum space, allowing us to create realistic synthetic radio maps, which we compare amoung the various field geometry cases.