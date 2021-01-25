Early Science Results from the MUSE Ultra Deep Field Program

We present early science results from the MUSE Ultra Deep Field (MUDF) program, which is an extremely deep, multi-wavelength imaging and spectroscopic survey targeting a pair of quasars at redshift 3.22 that are separated by < 500 kpc. We have observed this field for 90 orbits in the near-infrared with the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) G141 grism, and are acquiring 200 hours of optical spectroscopy using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESOs) Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) integral field unit (IFU). We have also obtained deep, high resolution spectroscopy of the two quasars using the Ultraviolet and Visual Echelle Spectrograph (UVES) on the Very Large Telescope (VLT). The unprecedented depth of these observations will allow us to probe low mass galaxies in emission over a range of redshifts, and use the stereoscopic view afforded by the multiple quasar sightlines to connect them with the physical properties of the IGM and CGM observed in absorption. We present an overview and initial results for the MUDF program, including a search for spatially-coincident [O II] and Lya emitters.