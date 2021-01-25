Tracing the coeval mass assembly of the universe: How do galaxies grow their mass simultaneously via SMBH accretion and star formation?

The possible co-evolution between galaxies and their central supermassive black holes is supported by the similarity in shape between the Star Formation Rate Density (SFRD) and Black Hole Accretion Rate Density (BHARD) out to z~3. However, this apparent connection between BH growth and star formation is only established globally; while both trends peak at z~2, the amount of stellar and black hole mass assembly occurring within the same galaxies is unknown. This multi-wavelength analysis will shed light on the causal connection between BH growth and stellar mass buildup by computing the BHARD and SFRD for the same sample of galaxies to determine the extent of mass assembly in the universe that is simultaneous. While robust SED decomposition of the entire sample is underway, this work presents ongoing statistical analysis to determine how accurately multi-band fitting routines can discern AGN contribution for different AGN templates. This will allow us, and future studies, to understand the underlying systematics and limitations of current SED fitting routines and how to best apply them to desired sources based on known priors. Additionally, we compare and summarize different methods to determine AGN MIR and IR luminosity and quantify the role of data availability in each method.