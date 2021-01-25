Progenitor of Type IIP Supernova 2018cuf

Type IIP supernovae (SNe), the most common type of core-collapse supernova, are believed to originate from the collapse of stars more massive than 8 solar mass. However, we still don't fully understand the progenitors of these objects. One method that is widely used to estimate the progenitor masses of Type II SNe is hydrodynamic modeling of SN light curves. Through comparing observed light curves with model light curves, many progenitor properties, such as mass, radius and explosion energy, could be determined. Another approach to estimate the progenitor mass is nebular spectral modelling. Here the structure and composition of the ejecta can be constrained, and the intensity of the [OI] 6300,6363 doublet can be used to derive the progenitor mass. Unfortunately, rapid discovery and follow-up of SNe is still rare, and often Type IIP SNe are not followed out to the nebular phase when larger telescopes are needed. We will present the results from both hydrodynamic modeling and light curve modeling on SN 2018cuf, a Type IIP SN with observations both in the first few days after explosion and during the nebular phase. The light curve modeling also shows signs of interaction between SN ejecta and circumstellar material, indicating outbursts prior to SN explosion.