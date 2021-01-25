Near-Chandrasekhar-Mass Type Ia Supernovae from the Double-Degenerate Channel

Recent theoretical work compellingly argues that a substantial fraction of type Ia supernova (SNe Ia) events are explosions of near-Chandrasekhar mass (M Ch ) white dwarfs (WDs). As much as half of the total SNe Ia rate is required to come from these sources in order to produce a solar abundance of 55Mn. Yet, numerous observations place tight constraints on the prevalence of near-M Ch SNe Ia events produced through the canonical single-degenerate (SD) channel. In this talk, I propose that near-M Ch SNe Ia are produced primarily not through the SD channel, as is widely believed, but instead through the double degenerate channel of merging WDs. I will demonstrate that the magnetohydrodynamical processes in merging WD systems naturally lead to a substantial population within a narrow mass range close to M Ch , and argue that the resulting mergers lead to central ignition and subsequent SNe Ia. I will also present the full multidimensional hydrodynamical simulation, nucleosynthesis, and synthetic spectra resulting from such an event.